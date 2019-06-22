News

Priyank Sharma crosses 3 million followers on Instagram!

22 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: The dashing and charming Priyank Sharma is quickly climbing the ladder of success. He rose to fame with shows like Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10, and Bigg Boss 11. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming web-series titled Holiday for Zoom Studios.

Apart from having a great career, the actor is equally loved and appreciated by the masses. He has a humongous fan following and is quite active on his social media platforms. He frequently updates his fans with details on his life.

Priyank has now crossed 3 million followers on photo-sharing social media platform Instagram.

Keep shining, Priyank!

past seven days