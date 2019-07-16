News

Priyank Sharma gears up for THIS new project

16 Jul 2019 08:54 PM

MUMBAI: After doing reality shows, Priyank Sharma has done a web project. And now, the actor is geared up for a new project.

Yes, the actor, who worked in web-series, The Holiday, with Adah Sharma, will be soon seen in a music video. He will be seen opposite Neha Kakkar and has already shot for the same.

Earlier also Priyank has shot music videos with Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Hina Khan. The latest one is a romantic number and produced under the banner of recording giant T-series.

It seems music videos are trending these days. Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Mansi Srivastava, Rohan Mehra, Divya Agrawal and Varun Sood have already done music videos. 

