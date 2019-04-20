News

Priyank Sharma to reunite with singer Aastha Gill for another smashing hit?

20 Apr 2019

Reality TV star and actor Priyank Sharma is on a roll. After the success of his high school teenage drama Puncch Beat and a hit music with Neha Kakkar, the chocolate boy is supposedly gearing up for yet another collaboration with hitmaker Aastha Gill.

After his stint in a dating reality show, Priyank rose to overnight fame, appeared on the biggest reality show Bigg Boss as a celebrity, and had a long run on the show. Post his exit, there has been no looking back for the actor, making him a sought after name for a music single. The actor collaborated with DJ Waley Babu singer Aastha Gill for an out-and-out party anthem Buzz that crossed a whopping 199 million views. Priyank and Aastha's chemistry in the song was unmatched.

Apparently, in a cryptic post on a photo-sharing app, Priyank announced another collaboration with Aastha. The Buzz team reunited and cut a cake to celebrate one year of the blockbuster song. It looks like the two are getting together for another smashing number.

