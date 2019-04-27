Priyank Sharma thanks ALTBalji and Ekta for...

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 11 and was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Post that, he made his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Puncch Beat.



Puncch Beat was a very successful web series and was loved by the audience. Priyank's performance was much appreciated.



Priyank recently shared a post in which he was seen meeting his fan. He is overwhelmed with the love and support he is receiving. He also said that whatever he is today is because of Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji and he os thankful to them.



He also went on to say that people like him don’t get to meet their fans, but he is blessed to have them and calls them family.



Check out the post here.