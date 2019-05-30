News

Priyank Sharma unfollows Benafsha Soonawalla on Instagram?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2019 03:38 PM

MUMBAI: It seems things are not fine between Priyank Sharma and his girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla! The Puncch Beat fame actor has unfollowed his girlfriend on Instagram

Priyank might have unfollowed his girlfriend, but the latter continues following the former. Going by the media reports, a third party led to the trouble in their paradise.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Aly Goni's ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic has done the damage. Of late, Priyank has also been sharing a few of their pictures together, and this has upset Benafsha.

Previously, Priyank dated Divya Agarwal, but the relationship did not work. He was also in headlines for his brawl with Vikas Gupta.

