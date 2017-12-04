Priyanka Chandel roped in for &TV's Meri Hanikarak Biwi

The cast and the concept both walk hand in hand for a show to become successful. &TV launches a new show Meri Hanikarak Biwi. The show that is being produced by Full House media is bound to put the audience in a fix.

The shows is majorly based on a village boy who undergoes a procedure for vasectomy, that is accidentally performed by the doctor.

The makers of the show want to question the audience their thought upon who exactly is a man according to them in the true sense.

The cast of the show will have faces like Karan Suchak and Jiaa Shankar along with MTV Splitsvilla 6 contestant “Priyanka Chandel” who will be playing the role of the step brother’s girlfriend. The role of the step brother is being played by Laksh Khurana

“I am hoping my audience will like my character who is a young, elegant and classy girl who acts a bit dumb and expresses too much with her words,” says Priyanka Chandel on being asked about her character in the show.

Priyanka who is playing the role of Karan Suchak’s brother’s girlfriend “Roshni” in the show said that she was offered few other shows but preferred this role as she would get to explore different horizons of her acting skills and she totally loved the concept of the show.