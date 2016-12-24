Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

Priyanka Jagga claims Bigg Boss to be ‘scripted’

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2016 01:43 PM

Priyanka Jagga, the newsmaker of the day, who is hogging headlines for being kicked out of Bigg Boss 10 by Salman Khan, has made a sensational claim (Salman kicks Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss 10)

Reality shows being scripted is an allegation which has always surfaced and resurfaced with passing time.

Now, Priyanka, after her unceremonious ousting, took to social media to vent her frustration. While commenting in one of her social media updates, she said the drama inside the house was scripted.

Soon, she deleted the comment, not before fans grabbing a screenshot of it.

Is Bigg Boss really scripted or Priyanka merely shooting arrows in the air?

Well, the answer to this is better left to imagination.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Priyanka Jagga, Bigg Boss 10, Colors, scripted, Salman Khan,

