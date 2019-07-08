News

Priyanka Purohit and Anusha Mishra to play the female leads in Optimystix’s next on SAB TV

08 Jul 2019

MUMBAIAlong with Baal Veer 2, Optimystix is bringing another new show on SAB TV.

TellyChakkar has learned it will be comedy drama and that the makers have finalized actress Priyanka Purohit, who has earlier featured in shows like Sanyukt, Krishnadasi, and Half Marriage and was last seen in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, for the female lead role.

We have also heard that newbie Anusha Mishra, daughter of actress Pratichi Mishra, is making her TV debut with this show.

As per reports in the media, Harshad Arora has been finalized for the show.

The comedy drama will showcase a love triangle between Harshad, Priyanka and Anusha’s characters.

We could not get through to Priyanka and Anusha for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates. Stay tuned!

past seven days