Priyanka’s FALSE pregnancy to come to the fore in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

Yaaaay! Finally some happy times ahead in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz!

The Four Lions drama which has been treading on the path of some dramatic revelation (read here), will see another big secret tumbling out of the box.

As readers would know, Priyanka (Subha Rajput), who believes she is carrying ACP Ranveer Randhawa’s (Ayush Anand) child, will get to know the reality.

Yes, as Anika (Surbhi Chandna) had thought it to be, Priyanka will NOT be pregnant!

Priyanka had believed to be pregnant with Ranveer’s child, and had agreed to marry him. Anika, who had read through these developments, had been trying to find the reality.

Shares a source, “In the coming days, ACP would be talking to his mother Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) and in the conversation will reveal that he has not impregnated Priyanka. He will further share that he has been giving her medicines to induce pregnancy like symptoms in her.”

Shocking, isn’t it?

Will the family find out about this deception? Will Anika manage to unravel Ranveer’s truth?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.