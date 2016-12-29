Priyanka’s saree to catch fire in Sony TV’s Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka

Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Kavita Barjatya Production) is appreciated for the current drama revolving around Aryan (Kinshuk Vaidya) and Sanchi’s (Shivya Pathania) fake divorce.

As seen so far, the lovely pair wants the Sethia and Mittal family to re-unite. However, they have failed in all their attempts. But they will continue the divorce drama to unite their families.

In the coming episode, a dangerous accident will shake Priyanka (Sunayana Fozdar) completely.

As per a source, Priyanka will be working in the kitchen and she will turn on the gas stove. However, she will forget to put it off. A major fire will break out. This is when Priyanka’s saree will catch fire. The entire family will be out except the small kid Sonu (Dwij Mehta).

Priyanka will be stunned seeing the fire and she will faint. Sonu will come in time to save her from the fire. He will be the hero in the entire sequence.

What will happen next? Will Priyanka accept Sonu post the incident?

We tried calling Sunayana Fozdar, but could not get through to her.

