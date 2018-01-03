Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Priyanka Udhwani quits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2018 05:39 PM

Actress Priyanka Udhwani has quit the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is looking forward to do something new.

"The time has come to say goodbye to my show. I got to learn so many things from the talented people of the show," Priyanka, who joined the TV drama in 2014, said in a statement to IANS.

When asked why she left Yeh Rishta..., she said, "As an actress, I wish to perform. I don't want to just join the crowd and stand still. I think nothing was left for me in the show. The story has now shifted to the other family.” 

"Even Anshul Pandey, who played my husband, has left the show. I continued for a while as I am emotionally attached to it. But it's high time to look forward to something new," she added.

"I want to do lead roles or play a very strong character in a show," said the Humko Deewana Kar Gaye actress.

Tags > Priyanka Udhwani, quits, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anshul Pandey, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top