Star Bharat’s Sam Dam Dand Bhed is currently at the peak of entertainment. The political drama saw the death of one of its prime character. Vijay’s brother played by Akshay Anand gets killed after he witnesses a murder.

TellyChakkar had already reported about how remorse-stricken Vijay (Bhanu Uday) will be because of his brother’s demise. He will feel, he is responsible for his brother’s death.

In the coming episodes this week, the Inamdar family will go through a rough turmoil. Post the demise of the pillar of the family, the Inamdar household will face another crisis. In Vijay's absence, the family will turn towards Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) for support.

According to our source, “Mandira despite wanting to help the family won’t be able to assist one bit. Her father who also happens to be the CM will ask her to stay away from the family.”

Mandira won’t come to the aid of the Inamdar family and therefore when Vijay becomes aware about this he gets angry.

“When Mandira gets a chance to meet Vijay, he refuses to talk to her. He gets annoyed on her because she didn’t help at all especially when his family needed her the most.”

Now, the problems will gradually arise among the protagonists and resutlantly, the dynamics in the show will also change. Seems like there is too much of drama in store for the viewers in this Shakuntalam Telefilms production.