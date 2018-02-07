Producer Bhupinder and actor Narayani talk about Rishton Ka Chakravyuh going off-air

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Star Plus has decided to pull the plug of Rolling Pictures’ Rishton Ka Chakravyuh.

Yesterday, we exclusively reported about Garima Productions’ Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baitha Hai will take away the time slot of Rishton Ka Chakravyuh.

Now, as per media reports, channel has decided to shut the show and not move it to a different time slot.

The decision was taken overnight and the news came in as a big shock to the entire cast and crew. However, producer Bhupinder Singh has taken things very positively. He told us, “Well, the news didn’t really shock me or made me feel sad. I have taken things very sportingly. I am glad that we gave our 200 percent of hard work and dedication. We had very good bond between the team. Viewers loved our show and enjoyed watching it. I cannot pinpoint what went wrong as we made the show with lot of passion and honesty. We have always received satisfying feedback from masses.”

He added, “The best moment of my life was when Tom Alter told me how much he loved watching our show. I still remember his lines. He told me ‘You have made a show of a lifetime’. Those words coming from Tom means a lot to me.”

While, Narayani seemed quite upset and shared, “It is very sad and unfortunate. I am unhappy about the fact that I won’t be working with my team after few days. Though we actors are used to with shows going off air but it feels bad for people who work behind the camera as they go jobless. It takes a while to find a new one.”

On asked about her plans post Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, she replied, “If something interesting comes up then I will definitely consider or else my comeback will happen after a long break.”

Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’s last episode will air on 23 February.