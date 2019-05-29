Producer Pradeep Kumar shocked to learn that his show’s director was behind the death threats

MUMBAI: Pradeep Kumar, who is known for producing the show Meri Durga, is shocked to learn that it was his show’s director, Bhupesh Kumar, who was behind the death threats.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the producer was getting death threats and demand for ransom, past a few days. The report further stated that the first threat call was made on 16th May, when Pradeep was in his office. He said to the publication, “The caller threatened to kill me if I did not pay Rs 25 lakh. After that, I did not step out of my house as I was scared. They even threatened to kill my wife, saying that they had been tracking her daily routine. I then approached the Crime Branch with help from my friend, Farid Sama. The case was solved and I was shocked that Bhupesh was behind this.”

Bhupesh had directed one of the episodes of Pradeep’s show, Meri Durga. The other two have been identified as cameraman Shashank Suman and Rohan Redkar, who were hired to make the threat calls.

Police Inspector (Crime Branch) Chimaji Adhav, who solved the case, said, “We arrested the three under sections 385, 387 and 506 (2) (causing a person to fear death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in the Borivali court on Tuesday.”

Pradeep further told the daily, “I still can’t believe that Bhupesh is behind this. He and I have never had any problems, so I can’t understand why he would do something like this. Ironically, Bhupesh messaged me on May 21, asking me for work because he did not have any projects on hand.”

Pradeep is presently producing two shows including Jaat Naa Puchcho Prem Ki and Choti Sardaarni.