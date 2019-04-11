THIS producer slyly flirts with his past show’s heroine

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some spicy gossip from the nooks and corners of telly world.



The television industry is a small place!



We have learned that a particular producer, who has a strong hold in the industry, is slyly flirting with one of his past show’s actresses.



The producer is said to call the actress at odd hours. He sometimes video calls her to chat with her about random stuff. The actress is quite irked with the producer. However, she is not asking him to back off, given the fact that the producer is quite influential in the industry.



Can you take the hint and join the dots? Hit the comments section below.



