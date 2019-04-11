News

THIS producer slyly flirts with his past show’s heroine

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 06:59 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some spicy gossip from the nooks and corners of telly world.

Recently, we informed avid readers about much-in-love TV couple having problems in their paradise due to the husband’s co-star (read here ).

Now, TellyChakkar is back with yet another juicy story of your favourite television star.

The television industry is a small place!

We have learned that a particular producer, who has a strong hold in the industry, is slyly flirting with one of his past show’s actresses.

The producer is said to call the actress at odd hours. He sometimes video calls her to chat with her about random stuff. The actress is quite irked with the producer. However, she is not asking him to back off, given the fact that the producer is quite influential in the industry.

Can you take the hint and join the dots? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 
Tags > TellyChakkar, Telly world, TV couple, favourite television star, producer,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias

past seven days