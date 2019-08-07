Producer Zama Habib reveals what the audience can look forward to in Star Bharat’s Nimki Vidhayak

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular show Nimki Mukhiya is heading for a new journey, as the channel is bringing the second season titled Nimki Vidhayak.



The series will focus on how Nimki (played by Bhumika Gurung) becomes a vidhayak (MLA) and strives to make a difference in the complicated world of politics.



The new season will showcase an independent female MLA’s journey in the murky political arena of Patna.



Zama Habib, the show’s writer and producer, shared a few interesting facts about the show and spoke about what the audience can look forward to in Nimki Vidhayak.



He shared, 'Now, the show is about an MLA and not about a mukhiya, so the base has changed from a village to a city. The atmosphere and the premise have changed.'



'As a mukhiya, Nimki was dealing with small issues of a village; now, she has bigger problems and enemies to deal with.'



'There will be a love story that viewers can look forward to.'



'The one thing that is common is that we are going to focus on woman empowerment in a bigger and more effective way, so issues related to woman empowerment will be dealt by Nimki as an MLA.'



'Now, Nimki has sensed that it is time to execute and use her power in the right way. Previously, she was a naive girl and was more bothered about her looks and getting married. Now, she values herself and the responsibility that she has.'



Nimki Vidhayak will be launched on 12th August!



Here’s wishing the entire team all the very best on embarking this new journey!