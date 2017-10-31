Better known for his talent of subtly raising social issues while entertaining masses with his wacky one-liners in serials like Lapataganj and F.I.R, writer Amit Aryan has aced the comedy space by making the audience’s funny bone tickle with his hilarious scripts in fictional space on SAB TV and other popular GEC's.

Amit, who started off as a production assistant in Bollywood was naturally in an elated mood. It has been 11 years that Amit has been associated with SAB TV and has put pen to paper more than 5000 episodes, a grace which not many, in fact nobody has achieved on television.

Speaking about his journey and association with SAB TV, Amit averred, “I still remember the time when I first went for a script reading session to SAB TV. I used to pen down my scripts as I did not own a computer or a laptop at that time. It was raining heavily and there was no auto which went on the road where the office was located as the roads were badly constructed back then. Scared that the water would rub off the ink on the paper, I used to cover the script with the umbrella. When I reached the SAB TV office, I was drenched but after all the chaos, I was glad that the channel liked my script. Since then my journey has been a pleasant one... F.I.R was a hit, it had a 9 month run...and after that, there was no looking back! “

Shedding some light over his struggles, “Whatever struggle I faced was prior to F.I.R. Once the show was a hit, people started calling me for more work and I started getting awarded too! When I was young people used to think that I lack potential. Today I see those same people who come to me and appreciate me. Post the success of F.I.R, people’s approach towards me has changed. 5000 episodes in a span of 11 years is a feat which nobody has achieved on TV.

SAB TV is a like a home to me now. How much ever I grow in my career, I will always find solace working with SAB TV.”

Appreciating Amit’s work, a plethora of popular Producers and actors came forward to wish him good-luck and loads of success in his career.

Take a look at what the industry folks had to say about Amit –

Kinnari Mehta, Producer, Jay Production:

Amit’s writing is influenced from the books he reads! I think good writing comes from good reading. He is one of the finest writers over the last decade, in fact so much that comedy writing is now synonymous with his name.

Actress, Juhi Parmar:

Big congratulations to you Amit Aryan. You are one of the finest writers we have with an impeccable comic timing. You are blessed with a gift of being able to make people laugh all the time and that reflects in your writing too. Wishing you many bigger milestones!

Manish Goswami, Producer, Sidhant Cinevision:

Having worked with Amit Aryan has been a good experience. He thinks and writes at the spur of the moment. I love his ideation and the way he plays with dialogues.

Dheeraj Kumar, Producer-Director, Creative Eye Limited:

A man with wit and tongue and cheek humour makes Amit Aryan what he is today. Creative Eye Limited and Amit personally congratulates him for successfully completing 11 years in the media industry and keeping people happy and smiling through his work.

Sumeet Mittal, Producer, Shashi Sumeet Productions:

Amit crafts the characters such that they hit the right chord with the audience. He builds humour traits so naturally that they instantly get popularity. He is flawless and natural.

Actor, Amir Ali:

In comedy, writer plays a very important role in the success of a show. Amit Aryan made F.I.R a hit and he wrote the characters in such a way that we could perform better. All the best for completing 11 years! Keep making people laugh buddy.

Actor, Ali Asgar:

Had a great association with Amit sir during F.I.R. Especially during Jeannie Aur Juju, which gave me a couple of awards. Jeannie Aur Juju has been one of my favourite shows and the best part about Amit sir is his one liners. I would want him to write for all my shows!

Director Rajan Waghmare:

Amit Aryan is a master in characterisations. Anyone can write jokes... Anyone! But if you are writing a sitcom, it’s the characters that make it interesting. Amit gives his best till date. He has invented ‘takiya kalaams’ in comedy shows.

Deeya Singh, Producer, DJ’s Creative Unit:

A rare combination of sincerity and talent is what Amit is. He has a natural instinct for humour and that makes him one of the most cherished writers. It’s a pleasure to be associated with him.

We wish Amit hearty congratulations!