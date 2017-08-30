The indefinite cine employees strike which had been going on from the last two weeks demanding increase in pay and an eight hour shift for the workers has now been called off on the request of Maharashtra’s labour minister Sambhaji Nilengekar Patil. The mother body of the 22 trade and craft associations, FWICE had called for the strike from 15 August.

The strike call got the support of 22 other cine unions, including those from other regional film industries. Those on strike included spot boys, junior artists, technicians, cameraman, art directors, set designers, style photographers, stunt masters, makeup artistes and costume suppliers.

FWICE chairman spoke to TellyChakkar.com and revealed about their scheduled meeting with Patil where the demands of the association would be discussed. He said, “The meeting was scheduled but it has been cancelled due to the rains. He requested us to put an end to the strike. He further stated, “the minister pleaded with them to not sit on the road under such grim weather conditions because it would just proliferate the problems instead of diminishing them.”

Most of the producers remain oblivious to the decision taken by the FWICE. Here is what the IFTPC members have to say:

IFTPC chairman TV wing JD Majethia told TellyChakkar, “We were not communicated about this at all and so I won’t really be able to comment on it but if this is actually the case, we are very happy and it is a good step taken.

Shyamashis Bhattacharjee who heads Shakuntalam Films said, “Whatever has happened has happened for the best. However, we have not really received any official written communication from FWICE.

Vikas Gupta, who helms Lost Boy Productions, was caught unawares by TellyChakkar.com during his regular cardio schedule and he maintained that he was absolutely uninformed about this. He said, “I was absolutely unfamiliar with this development, but if this is true, it is very welcoming. They are our workers and now the focus has to be on working together in a collaborative manner. The TV industry is not going through the best time of its life right now with the rating going down, so all of us have to come together and do the best we can and it is our responsibility to take care of the needs of our workers as much as it is their responsibility to understand and work as a team.

Another source very close to TellyChakkar and who is also placed very highly in the Television industry revealed on clauses of anonymity, “We don’t know whether they actually mean what they are saying. However, the producers will also meet the minister and put forth their part of the story because they think there is no meat in the claims of the FWICE office-bearers and they are making a story out of nothing. The actual reason behind the strike fizzling out is the very realisation of the workers that this strike-call was like new election propaganda of the FWICE members. The workers did not support the strike and none of shoots were disrupted. Having said that, If it is actually the truth it is good.

Hopefully, the FWICE protest does not take back their words on this one. After all politicians and workers unions make for strange bedfellows.