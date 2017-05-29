Promised wife to not kiss on-screen for Aarambh: Rajniesh Duggal

It is a fraternity of demand and supply. With the changing scenario in the way actors are growing bolder and movies are touching upon more serious content, it is imperative for the artistes to give in to the demand of the role. However, some actors have a say in the role and the kind of boldness they would like to showcase on screen.



One such actor who will be seen playing the lead role of Varundev in Star Plus’ magnum opus Aarambh is Rajniesh Duggall who has confirmed signing a contract against an on-screen kiss or love making scenes in the show. While the actor has been associated with movies like Leela, Wajah Tum Ho and more which had explicit romantic scenes for the audience, Rajniesh has been steering clear of on-screen physical chemistry while making his television debut.



He shared, “Aarambh is a family entertainment show. It is necessary to cater to the audience with content that stays real but does not make them uncomfortable. This time, I chose to make the best of the opportunity. That is not it, I have promised my wife that I won’t have intimate scenes on the show. It was imperative to document this for the makers too.”



He also added, “Varundev and Devsena are much above a love story. They are larger than life characters, participating as leaders in war, protecting their culture and avenging their family’s defeat. We did not want the focus to be shifted to making this grand show a love story of two individuals at any point of time.”



Well, we give a thumbs up to this move!