Prompting was never a part of television back in my time: Dishi Duggal

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Dishi Duggal, who rose to fame with her notable characters in Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishqbaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahani, is multi-talented.



Dishi hails from Chhattisgarh, Raipur, and came down to Mumbai in the year 1989 in pursuit of her dreams of becoming an actor. The lady got a lot of compliments for her beautiful voice texture and modulation skills, which made her take voicing and dubbing as a career. Alongside, she worked in theatre as well as in a few shows on Doordarshan.



She said, ‘Getting acting offers were pretty difficult. Thus, I took up people’s advice to become a voicing artist. Organically, I became popular in the voicing industry. Later, as I got married and wanted to dedicate my time to my family, my passion for acting took a backseat. Now that my son has grown up, he insisted that I take up acting again, and that’s how I started my journey again as an actor.’



In 2016, Dishi was awarded with the Best Voice of The Decade, and in the same year she started exploring acting opportunities. She bagged Shakti that year. She said, ‘I was quite apprehensive about whether I will be able to get along with the co-actors, as it had been quite a while that I had been on a set, but eventually, everything went smoothly.’



We asked her if there are any changes in television as she has witnessed the working style of yesteryears and the current scenario, sand he said, ‘It has changed a lot. Back then, prompting (of dialogues) was never a part of television sets, but now, as the time has changed and the work is almost double, prompting on the sets has become the norm.’



Wife of popular Punjabi actor Ashish Duggal, Dishi now wants to train her son in acting so that he also can make a name in the industry.



Here’s wishing her all the best for her future endeavours.