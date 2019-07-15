Prosenjit Chatterjee to appear in SUN Bangla’s show Keshav

MUMBAI: The ardent viewers of SUN Bangla’s show, Keshav, can rejoice as none other than Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is all set to be seen in the show.



The Bengali daily is the story of an ordinary boy with extraordinary super hero qualities like Lord Krishna.



The soap is all set for its Maha episode wherein Prosenjit Chatterjee will appear as a special guest to entice the viewers.



Speaking about this special appearance, Prosenjit said in a statement, “I was very excited when they approached me for SUN Bangla. Their show ambassador concept was itself a novelty. I was the show ambassador for Keshav. During the promotional campaign, I worked with Abhiroop Karmakar (protagonist, Keshav). When Snehasish Chakraborty (Direction) told me to appear for its Maha episode, I had no other option than saying yes. Snehasish and I jointly worked together for many super hit films earlier. He is a renowned name in Bengali TV industry. It’s a delight to be a part of his show, Keshav.”



The actor further added, “While working with this child actor, I become nostalgic as I also started my career almost at this age with my film Chotto Jigyasha. Abhiroop and I enjoyed shooting today. Keshav is one of the popular daily TV shows. I’m sure people will appreciate and enjoy this Maha episode.”



The one hour long maha episode will be telecast on 22nd July at 8:30 PM.