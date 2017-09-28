Kolkata, 28th September 2017: On the occasion of Maha Ashtami, Kolkata’s favourite Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, visited the Kolkata Pouro Karmachari Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity Pandal in Hazra Park (Jatin Das Park) to celebrate Durga Pujo with his fans.

Addressing his fans present at the Pandal, Prosenjit said, “Durga Pujo is actually the celebration of ‘life’ and it is the most anticipated time of the year for many of us. This has also been a hectic time for me professionally, with the release and recent success of my film, ‘Yeti Obhijaan’.

Yet, I haven’t shied away from gorging on some of my favourite Pujo delicacies like Kosha Mangsho, Fish Kobiraji, Shingara and some spicy Puchkas. But on the downside, a combination of heavy, spicy foods, irregular meals and lack of sleep can often aggravate my acidity, for which I use an effective antacid.”

TellyChakkar.com wishes all the Bengalis out there a very happy Durga Pujo!