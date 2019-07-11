Prosenjit Chatterjee produces Star Jalsha’s next Aloukik Na Loukik

MUMBAI: Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Nideas Creations and Productions Pvt. Ltd is producing Star Jalsha’s upcoming show, Aloukik Na Loukik (Miracle or reality).



The show is an endeavour to bust those ill-doers who take advantage of the vulnerable minds in the name of faith and superstitions.



Inspired by the popular Bengali book series by Probir Ghosh, Aloukik Na Loukik will showcase a series of 16 stories, presenting antagonists and comprising of one thrilling story every weekend.



This show narrates the story of five friends who get together to unmask the villainy of con-men who exploit the faith of vulnerable people. The main protagonist, Bikram Chatterjee, a young science graduate, with his friends take on various self-proclaimed god-men after an incident which changes their life. Bikram and his friends decide to unravel the mechanism adopted by the fake god-men and scammers, who through their well-choreographed acts of deceit, gain popularity amongst the masses. The perpetrators try to stop Bikram and his friends. Bikram with his stead fast conscience, science, logic, and support of his four friends, brings the offenders to justice.



Actor Riddhish Chowdhury will be seen playing the role of the protagonist- Bikram Chatterjee. Actors Sohini Banerjee, Soumyarup Saha, Rajorshi Roy, Kartikey Tripathi, and Debopriyo Mukherjee will also be playing pertinent roles in the show as friends of Bikram Chatterjee.



Prosenjit Chatterjee, Producer of ANL said in a statement, “Aloukik Na Loukik is an extremely unique show. Every weekend there will be a different story where the protagonist and his friends will explore and unravel the science behind the supernatural. I believe that there is a scientific explanation behind every supernatural occurrence but many use them to take undue advantage of others. In this show, we will see the protagonist and his team delving deep into every case and unmask those who use people’s vulnerability and faith to dupe innocents. The concept of this show is not like daily soaps, it is very different. It is extremely challenging for us as a production house to fictionalize events that have happened in real life.”



The gripping title track has been created by ace music composer Indraadip Dasgupta, the lyrics have been written by Srijato Bandopadhyay and sung by the popular singer Rupankar Bagchi.



Watch the show from 13th July onwards, every Saturday and Sunday, 8 pm on Star Jalsha.