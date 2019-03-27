Puja Banerjee and Sanaa Khan to work together, Surbhi’s funny mode on, Nakuul’s next move, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala to feature Mona Wasu

Miilee fame Mona Wasu, who recently enthralled audience in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, will be seen in the Star Plus show, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

Mona will come as the producer of the reality show, Little Superstar, in which the two girls will participate, and it will be a cameo appearance. Her character will be strong and intelligent.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to feature Aleya Ghosh along with Rituraj K Singh

Aleya Ghosh who debuted on TV with Karn Sangini will now be part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family.

According to media reports, versatile actor Rituraj K Singh will be seen in the role of Puru Mama, and Aleya will be joining him as his on-screen daughter.

Shaheer Sheikh celebrated his birthday with him!

Actor Shaheer Shaikh, who rose to fame with Star Plus' Mahabharat, is very close to his co-star from the show. They are often seen sharing pictures on their social media handles. Today, the handsome actor turns 34 and this obviously calls for a celebration.

The actor celebrated his special day with his friend Rohit Bhardwaj, who played his elder brother, Yudhisthir in Mahabharat. With a cake and a birthday song, Shaheer ringed in his birthday in the simplest way. Rohit also shared a few pictures from the celebration.

Check out his pictures here:

Roadies Real Heroes: The fight to the journey begins in the culling round

Roadies Real Heroes is gearing up for an exciting culling round where the survival of the fittest amongst the 35 contestants has become even more challenging and exciting! The episode begins with Ring Master Rannvijay Singha throwing some funny yet tough tasks at the contestants. It is not just a test of patience, but also a test of their bond, that will get them the ticket to the journey of Roadies Real Heroes!

And just like no episode of Roadies is complete without fights and arguments, this one too saw major catfights. Contestants Swati and Priyanka, who were seen giving a tough competition to each other during the auditions, got into a verbal rant during the culling round. Sahiba takes a dig at Yukti's fashion sense which leads to cold vibes between the two as well as the other contestants.

Surbhi Chandna’s funny mode on!

Surbhi Chandna is having a gala time of her life right now! She is travelling to new places and giving all the touristy vibes! Her social media is filled with her travel photos and we are so J!

Recently, Surbhi posted a video on Instagram in which she is learning to make cocktails in Zurich. She has written a funny caption mimicking the Tik-Tok viral video, "Frands Cocktail Pee Lo".

The whole video consists of her carefully mixing all the drinks and appreciating the smoke emerging from them.

And it's a working birthday for THIS Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actress!

Colors TV's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka became one of the most talked about shows because of the out of the box concept. The show went on to become popular on the digital platform as well.

While the show saw many ups and downs due to the concept of infidelity, the popularity of it never decreased. From TV to web, the show has had its own share of journey.

The show has taken a leap, and season 2 featuring Kunal Jaisingh, Tejasswi Prakash, Aneri Vajani, Rohan Gandotra is bagging applauses from all over. Today, Aneri turns a year older, but the actress has not opted for a leave.

She shared a picture from her makeup room and wrote, 'Working birthday!'

He is extremely supportive: Rhea Sharma on Shaheer Sheikh

Actress Rhea Sharma says her Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-actor Shaheer Sheikh is extremely supportive and encouraging.

Talking about their chemistry as co-actors, Rhea said in a statement, "I saw him for the first time on television on the show Navya Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and I loved his performance.”

"I feel very lucky to be working with a talented actor like him. As a co-actor, he is extremely supportive and encouraging and we have a lot of fun during shoot," she added.

The Star Plus soap promises some romantic moments between the on-screen couple. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi. The story revolves around a girl who is of age to get married but has many questions regarding that.

Previously, Rhea played the lead in Star Plus' another show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, which was a spin-off of Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Nakuul Mehta’s next move!

Although Nakuul Mehta started his acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite actress Disha Parmar, but he rose to fame with Star Plus' extremely popular show Ishqbaaz. His character Shivay Singh Oberoi and later Shivansh Singh Oberoi were hugely appreciated by audience and earned him a lot of fans.

Recently, Ishqbaaz went off air and the news broke a lot of hearts. Fans were really upset about the show going off air and are missing the actors on screen. Well, all you Nakuul Mehta fans, we have a piece of good news for you. The talented actor will soon be seen in a short film.

Nakuul will soon be seen in a short film produced by ace Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Badho Bahu fame actress Rytasha Rathore will also be playing an important role in the film.

Nakuul shared a BTS picture from the script reading session of the film and we are extremely excited to see him on screen again in a new character.

Here check out the BTS pictures:

Mishal Raheja bags another Ekta Kapoor project

Mishal Raheja became a household name for his stints as Dutta Bhau in Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Akash Sehgal in Love Story, and Viplav Tripathi in Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Currently, the actor is making heads turn with his character of King Singh in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya. Now, we hear the actor has bagged another project, and that is ALT Balaji's upcoming web series, Boss: Baap Of Special Services.

The actor will be seen at the end of season 1 and his character will be more vividly seen in season 2.

Meanwhile, this web series marks the comeback of Karan Singh Grover after a long gap. Joining him in this series are Sagarika Ghatge, Ayaz Khan, Gaurav Gera, Rarun Mahilani, Asmmita Bakshi, Sonali Raut, Mahesh Shetty, Dalljiet Kaur, Kanica Maheshwari and others.

Puja Banerjee and Sanaa Khan to work together

Khatron Ke Khiladi-Jigar Pe Trigger became such a huge hit that the channel and the makers wanted a stunt-based show with a touch of comedy. And what could be better than to bring another show with the same team of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9? Produced by BBC and creatively helmed by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Colors is back with a show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and it has already hit the chords with the fans.

The show, wherein contestants give each other funny tasks and the one who refuses gets the punishment, has Bharti Singh, Haarsh, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, and Anita Hassanandani as contestants. Now, we hear Puja Banerjee and Sanaa Khan are all set to come together for the show. Puja and Sanaa shared pictures and videos from the sets and we can't wait to see the duo do these stunts.

Tanaaz-Bakhtiyaar back on television

Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani are a popular television couple. The two participated in celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye, together and bagged the third position in the competition. The two have been away from television screen since a long time, but they are coming back together on screen yet again.

Apparently, Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar will soon be seen in Colors' cooking reality show, Kitchen Champions. A lot of celebrities have appeared on the show this season and a lot more will be appearing. This season has proven to be a hit with almost all the big stars making an appearance in the show.

Along with Tanaaz-Bakhtiyaar, one more television couple will be seen in the episode, and it's none other than Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. Yes, the two couples will be seen competing with each other. Karan wahi will be seen hosting the episode.

Here check out a BTS picture from their shoot: