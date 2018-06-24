Pulkit Samrat is in awe of 'Lust Stories'

Actor Pulkit Samrat says he is amazed by the simplified take on complex societal taboos of India in "Lust Stories".

"Finally watched 'Lust Stories'! Such real storytelling and such simplified takes on complex societal taboos in our country! Fab," Pulkit posted on Twitter.

"Lust Stories" an anthology of films by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee show stories on love and lust.

The short stories feature actors including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.