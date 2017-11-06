The Colors’ reality series Bigg Boss 11 produced by EndemolShine is seeing many twists and turns everyday. A few days ago the ardent viewers of the show have seen Puneesh and Bandgi becoming good friends. Their friendship quickly turned into a film and now the two can’t stay bereft of each other. Yes, the couple claims to be head over heels in love for each other in the show at least.

The duo has been seen getting comfy after the lights go out. They are seen in the night vision camera exchanging glances and whispering sweet nothings into each others’ ears. In today’s episode, the two will be seen getting under the sheets and kissing each other. Earlier, the cameras in the Bigg Boss house had caught the duo planning to make out near the bathroom, but their plans were foiled with the cameras turning towards them.

With all their late night shenanigans, the duo has been constantly receiving a lot of flak from the media and the general public alike. The loyal viewers of the reality series have taken to their social media accounts to hurl all sorts of abuses on the duo.

Take a look at these fuming tweets against Bandgi and Puneesh

I feel like vomiting when I hear Bandgi Puneesh's night convos

"Yeh meri saath bitaayi hui raatein itni achi hai na"

Abbey hatt!#BB11 — Nancy_G (@nancyis_bae) November 2, 2017

Puneesh & Bandgi's GANDGI should not be promoted by Bigg Boss or shown on national TV! Its so embarrassing & disturbing to watch! #BB11 — Shanayaa Choudhary (@i_Shanayaa) November 4, 2017

Why was that disgusting scene between Puneesh & Bandgi shown on TV? It was so embarrassing to watch! Shame on Bigg Boss & PunGi! #BB11 — Shanayaa Choudhary (@i_Shanayaa) November 4, 2017

Bandagi : ''Mujhe hina ke game khelne ka tarika pasand nhi hai'' Lol & what u r doing except making fake love angles? #BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Subhajit Chatterjee (@Suvo1421) October 21, 2017

Bandagi to Shilpa: Aap mujhe touch kyu kar rahe ho,muh se baat karo na.



Yehi cheez Puneesh kp bologi to better hoga.#BB11 #WeekendKaVaar — Kruti(@RealKruti101) November 4, 2017

This #Bandagi and #Puneesh r such craps! How can sum1 stoop so low? 'Baap pe mat jaana' who from her family would be watching this? #BB11 — Priya (@Priyagarg1234) November 4, 2017

BC kiya aag hai puneesh n Bandagi ki ju #BiggBoss11 Mai aa k tharak puri kar rahe. Shameless ppl tumhari families bhe watch kar rahi hai — Salman ki Bulbul (@RoomanaKhan) November 4, 2017

Though #Puneesh #Bandagi trying very hard to prove the reality of their story but its truly a big failure #BB11 @BiggBoss @BB11BiggBoss — Ananya Gupta (@MysteriousAnnu) November 4, 2017

What's wrong with Bandgi? Shilpa was just joking around with her, and she responded rudely. #BB11 — Precious Soul (@stunninghuman) November 4, 2017