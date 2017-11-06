Bigg Boss 11 has entered its sixth week from this Monday. The day is also known to be the deadly nominations' day. This week the eliminations will be quite an interesting event to witness.

Well, the big twist in tonight’s nominations episode is that Bigg Boss will equip Puneesh with a special power. He can nominate 8 housemates for eviction. However, he can’t nominate Shilpa Shinde, because she had earned an immunity last night.

The housemates will then have to nominate participants out of the eight nominated contestants.

Tellychakkar has the names of the five nominated contestants, and they are:

Sapna Choudhary who clearly is not in Puneesh’s good books is the first one to be nominated. Mehjabeen Siddique aka Anaconda, Benfasha Soonawala, Priyank Sharma and Sabyasachi Satpathy.

Clearly this week the elimination dagger is oscillating between the padosis Mehjabeen and Sabyasachi. Both have not been able to provide the viewers with any kind of entertainment.

TellyChakkar’s bets are on either on Sabyasachi or Mehjabeen and the former’s future seems darker.