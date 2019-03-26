News

Punit J Pathak to feature in THIS show?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 07:30 PM
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 concluded recently. And the winner was none other than dancer–actor Punit J Pathak. Punit will soon be seen in the recently launched adventure-based reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra. It is produced by BBC and creatively helmed by Bharti Singh's hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The show is a mix of comedy and stunts. The contestants give each other some fun tasks. And the ones who refuse to do it are given a punishment. While a studio has seen set up for the shoot, the makers also plan to go outdoors.

The show already stars many Khatron Ke Khiladi participants such as Bharti, Haarsh, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, and Ridhima Pandit.
