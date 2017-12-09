Hot Downloads

Punit and Raghav to seduce Balraj on Entertainment Ki Raat

Entertainment Ki Raat, a platter with diverse offerings has been entertaining fans for weeks now. An upcoming episode of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ will have the legendary Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and popular choreographers Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak as guests on the show.

The show takes an interesting turn when Malishka asks the king of slow-motion dancing - Raghav Juyal - to do some seductive dancing with Balraj, who was also joined by Punit.

Well, Balraj did great mehman-nawazi and went with the flow even when they smeared toothpaste on his face, winning Raghav’s heart with his sporty nature. Raghav was completely amazed by Balraj and mentioned, "Balraj is a true artist. He did not mind toothpaste being applied on his face and was a sport during the task".

Jackie dada didn’t stop himself from having some fun on the set and he, too, will be seen applying toothpaste on Balraj’s hair, shaking a leg to the super hit song - ‘Tera Naam Liya’ along with Malishka. He will be seen wooing fans’ and viewers’ hearts with his popular dance moves. The rap battle with Aditya Narayan, too, is something viewers would not want to miss.

