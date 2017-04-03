Hot Downloads

Punjab Police team leaves for Mumbai to arrest Rakhi Sawant

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2017 04:32 PM

A Punjab Police team has left here for Mumbai to execute an arrest warrant issued by a local court against controversial TV and Bollywood actresss Rakhi Sawant, police said on Monday.

The court issued the arrest warrant after Sawant failed to appear before it on March 9 in a case filed against her for making deragatory remarks against sage Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana which chronicles the life and times of Hindu god Lord Rama.

The complainants had accused Sawant of hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community by her remarks on a TV show.

The case will be next heard on April 10.

(Source: IANS)

