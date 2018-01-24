Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Punjabi and army background inspired Vikram Sharma to take up 21 Sarfarosh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2018 06:30 PM

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Vikram Sharma is soon going to be seen in a never seen before avatar in 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897.

The story is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought their heart out for the nation. Here Vikram is playing the character of Balwinder Singh.

When asked what made him to take up this role, he said, “It was a challenge, as Vikram and Balwinder are poles apart. Balwinder Singh is arrogant and self centered. I have never done such kind of a role before; it is different from what I have done so far.”

(Also Read: Revealed: Mohit Raina's new look as Havildar Ishar Singh)

He further added, “Also, my grandfather was in police so, being a Punjabi who comes from an army background helped me to grab the character. Even my uncle and brother are Colonel and Brigadier, so I am very much familiar with the atmosphere.”

Speaking about the homework that he is doing to play his part well, he shared, “To get into the skin of the character perfectly I am watching Punjabi Cinema whenever I am free, be it during the shoot or during the break time.”

(Also Read: Paras Raajj Ganndhhi set to debut on TV with 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897)

“I hope audience will love it, as every member of the cast and crew is working hard,” he added.

We wish him all the best for the show.

Watch 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 on Discovery Jeet from 12 February at 9 pm and for more updates stay hooked to TellyChakkar

Tags > 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, Vikram Sharma, Balwinder Singh, Paras Raajj, Mohit Raina, 1897 Battle,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days