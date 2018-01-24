Punjabi and army background inspired Vikram Sharma to take up 21 Sarfarosh

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Vikram Sharma is soon going to be seen in a never seen before avatar in 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897.

The story is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought their heart out for the nation. Here Vikram is playing the character of Balwinder Singh.

When asked what made him to take up this role, he said, “It was a challenge, as Vikram and Balwinder are poles apart. Balwinder Singh is arrogant and self centered. I have never done such kind of a role before; it is different from what I have done so far.”

He further added, “Also, my grandfather was in police so, being a Punjabi who comes from an army background helped me to grab the character. Even my uncle and brother are Colonel and Brigadier, so I am very much familiar with the atmosphere.”

Speaking about the homework that he is doing to play his part well, he shared, “To get into the skin of the character perfectly I am watching Punjabi Cinema whenever I am free, be it during the shoot or during the break time.”

“I hope audience will love it, as every member of the cast and crew is working hard,” he added.

We wish him all the best for the show.

Watch 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 on Discovery Jeet from 12 February at 9 pm and for more updates stay hooked to TellyChakkar.