Punjabi artist Fida Gill is turning out to be a BIG NAME in Tollywood - Here's why!

MUMBAI: Apart from experimenting with charcaters, actors are exploring various other entertainment mediums and Industries.



While Hollywood and Bollywood are widely loved entertainment worlds, the Punjbai industry is encouraging new talent. A lot of Television and Bollywood actors such as Sargun Mehta, Karanvir Bohra, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and many others have encouraged the Punjabi movie space, there is also an artist who is setting foot in the South industry after getting appreciated for her work in Punjab.



Fida Gill, who has dont quite some work in the Punjabi industry is now turning out to be a big name in Tollywood!



The actress has completed her first Telegu film titled, Wife,i which will soon release on the big screens. Talking about her character, Fida has bagged the opportunity to play a role which has made the film a masterpiece and it is touted that the audience will fall in love with her and the character she has essayed.



Clearly, loooks like Fida is creating a new fanbase down south!