Punjabi rapper Honey Singh lands himself in controversy for lewd lyrics

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi rapper Honey Singh has again courted a controversy for lewd lyrics in his new song Makhna.

Taking a suo moto cognizance, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has written to the Director General of Police to register a criminal case against the singer for using lyrics like "Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)".

"A legal action and an inquiry is required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar uses vulgar words against women," she said in a communique.

She said the Commission has sought status report from the police officials by July 12 in this regard.

Demanding a ban on the song, she said it is "indecent and have a degrading influence on society".

The rapper in 2013 was involved in a controversy over the lyrics of his song "Main hoon balatkari (I am a rapist)".

Even the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the Punjab government to file a case against Honey Singh for singing vulgar songs.

It had also said singers like Honey Singh should be boycotted, as "his songs make us hang our heads in shame".

(Source: IANS)