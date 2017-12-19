Punjabi singer Navraj Hans to perform in Big Magic’s Deewane Anjaane

Creative Eye Limited’s popular daily Deewane Anjaane that airs on Big Magic is set to air a special episode.

We hear, the festival of Guru Purab will be celebrated with full fun and frolic with a special guest joining in to double the fun.

We hear that popular Punjabi singer Navraj Hans will be having a guest appearance in Deewane Anjaane.

Our source informs us, Navraj will be performing in the Guru Purab special episode of Deewane Anjaane where he will seen singing and dancing along with the star cast of the show.

We tried to get in touch with Navraj but he remained unavailable.

It’s going to be a treat for the viewers for sure. Isn’t it?

