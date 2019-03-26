Purab and Aaliya to marry in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) recently took a major leap of 20 years.

The show has witnessed new entries in the form of Mugdha Chaphekar and Naina Singh as Abhi and Pragya’s twin daughters.

Post the story jump, Abhi and Pragya have parted ways. The track now focuses on Prachi (Mugdha) and Rhea (Naina). Both the girls are strong personalities but complete opposites of each other. Prachi stays with Pragya, while Rhea stays with Abhi.

There is another big twist that viewers can look forward to!

Purab, played by Vin Rana, will be shown as being married to Aaliya (Shikha Singh).

Well, Purab was happily married to Disha (Ruchi Savarn), so it will be interesting to see under what circumstances Purab took this decision.

(Also Read: Vin Rana, Ruchi Savarn, and Shikha Singh to continue to be part of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya)