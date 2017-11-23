Hot Downloads

Puru Chibber exercises with his dogs

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2017 06:23 PM

Actor Puru Chibber says he enjoys working out with his dogs.

"They need to be walked and played with numerous times a day. This means that I'm getting 15 minutes of exercise a day... I enjoy exercising with my dogs," Puru said in a statement.

Puru, who is known for shows like "Pavitra Rishta", "Naamkarann" and "Reporters", says he gets emotional benefit from animals.

"Not only my pet dogs, but even the other (animals) I see on the streets attract me to go and pamper them. Having a dog has the same emotional benefit as that of a human friendship, I feel," he added. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Puru Chibber, Reporters, Naamkarann, Pavitra Rishta, Working out with his Dogs,

