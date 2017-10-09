Actor Puru Chibber, who was on a break from "Naamkarann", has now quit the show.

Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the Hindi drama, which also starred late actress Reema Lagoo, revolves around Avni, the illegitimate child of Ashish and Asha.

"I have quit the show. It was a mutual decision between me and the makers. There is nothing left for my character in the show. It's sad, but after Reema ma'am's sudden demise even the makers were forced to come up with a new track. But I am open to working with the team in future," Puru said in a statement.

(Also Read: Woah! Neil and Avni to MARRY again in Star Plus’ Naamkarann)

"I really enjoyed a strong bond with Reema ji. She played my mother in the show," he said.

Reema, who died in May, played Avni's grandmother.

(Source: IANS)