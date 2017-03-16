Puru Chibber to star in Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi

Seems like it is a happy (new) year for TV actors.

After Kashmira Irani in Rangoon, Sunil Grover in Coffee with D, Aakanksha Singh, Yash Sinha, Rituraj Singh and Leena Prabhu bagging pivotal roles in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, it is time for two other small screen stars to shine in a big outing.

As readers would already know, Tashan-E-Ishq star Siddhant Gupta has bagged the lead role in Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt. The movie that will be the comeback vehicle of the popular actor will also star another TV face.

Puru Chibber, who has been part of show like Khottey Kikey, Reporters and more recently Naamkarann, will play a very important part in the upcoming movie.

As per information received, the emotional, revenge drama that will centre around the relationship between a father and daughter, will have Puru play a positive character. He will be closely associated with the core cast of Sanjay, Siddhant and Aditi Rao Hydari.

As of now, the team is shooting extensively in Agra.

When we called Puru he confirmed his presence in Bhoomi but refused to talk any further about his role. “All I can say is that it is my good fortune that I am getting to work with such stalwarts from the industry,” he added.

Bhoomi will release sometime in August.

Good luck Puru!!!