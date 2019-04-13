Puru Mama exposed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for new drama and twists.

Dadi realizes her mistake of asking Gayu to abort her baby and thus apologizes to Naira.



Gayu and Samarth also join them. Everyone is happy, and the engagement ceremony thus begins.



Meanwhile, Puru Mama makes a plan to take advantage of this situation as well.



He tries to get closer to Naira, but Mansi angrily slaps him. Mansi exposes Puru Mama and reveals his true intentions. She also tells everyone about his past behaviour with her.

Naira also lashes out at Puru Mama, but Mansi soon realizes that all of this is just a dream.

It will be interesting to see if Mansi gathers the courage to expose Puru Mama.