Puru Mama to RAPE Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness the highest point of drama.

The current track revolves around Puru Mama, who seems to be a habitual sexual molester. Mansi is supremely uncomfortable around him, and he has touched Naira inappropriately on more than one occasion.

However, when Naira voices her doubts to Kartik, he tells her that she is misunderstanding Puru’s intentions.

Puru had tried his dirty tricks with Manasi, which Dadi knows about but does not reveal to the family. She keeps the truth about his personality under wraps. This secret of Dadi costs Naira her self-esteem and respect when Puru tries to molest her!

Yes, at a certain point, all the members of the Goenka mansion are out and Naira is alone at home. This is when Puru attempts to molest her.

How will Naira save herself from being victimized? Let’s wait and watch!

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one