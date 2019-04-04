News

Puru Mama to RAPE Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness the highest point of drama.

The current track revolves around Puru Mama, who seems to be a habitual sexual molester. Mansi is supremely uncomfortable around him, and he has touched Naira inappropriately on more than one occasion.

However, when Naira voices her doubts to Kartik, he tells her that she is misunderstanding Puru’s intentions.

Puru had tried his dirty tricks with Manasi, which Dadi knows about but does not reveal to the family. She keeps the truth about his personality under wraps. This secret of Dadi costs Naira her self-esteem and respect when Puru tries to molest her!

Yes, at a certain point, all the members of the Goenka mansion are out and Naira is alone at home. This is when Puru attempts to molest her.

How will Naira save herself from being victimized? Let’s wait and watch!

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one

Tags > Goenka mansion, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar, habitual sexual molester, Puru Mama to RAPE Naira,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati...

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati Bai, Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Aly Goni
Aly Goni

past seven days