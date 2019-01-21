Purva to be BURNT ALIVE in Zee TV’s Rajaa Betaa?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Rajaa Betaa, produced by Sobo Films, has already reached a highpoint.



The basic premise of the show revolves around Vedant, a highly qualified gynaecologist, being adopted in his early childhood into the Tripathi family by Murari Tripathi.



As seen in the episodes so far, Rahul and Purva have met, and after being college friends, they have found love in each other and will soon marry. However, the show has reached a turning point where Rahul has suddenly gone missing, leaving the audience confused about whether he has run away or been forced under some circumstances. As the episodes progress, the family blames Purva for the happenings and says that she is an omen. Purva’s father is insulted and suggests that he burn Purva alive than living in such embarrassment and humiliation all his life.



But just when he is about to hurt Purva, Vedant steps in and expresses that he is a doctor and that saving lives is his job, so he wouldn’t mind marrying Purva. Vedant and Purva soon get married but there is another shocker.



A source informs us, ‘For now, Vedant and Purva are not fond of each other and Rahul has also absconded. But as the married couple find love in each other, Rahul will soon return and it will be upon Purva as to whom does she choose!’



