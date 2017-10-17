Another breaking from TellyChakkar’s desk!

The makers of Badho Bahu, ‘The Sunny Side Up Films’ is gearing up to launch their new show.

According to our sources, the makers have shot a pilot for their upcoming love story and suspense drama. The project will be mostly commissioned for Star Bharat.

The soap will feature Nisha Aur Uske Cousins fame Purvi Mundada and handsome hunk Vishal Vashishtha who was last seen in Jaat Ki Jugni.

We buzzed Vishal and Purvi but they both remained unavailable.

The project is on a very initial stage and actors are waiting for the shoot to commence.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!