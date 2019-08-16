Pyaar Ke Papad fame Sonu Pathak bags Zee TV’s Lagao Boli

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with your daily dose of e xclusive news from the entertainment industry.



We exclusively reported about Anita Hassanandani, Paritosh Tripathi, and Dheeraj Juneja bagging Zee TV’s game show Lagao Boli Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi (Read here: After Naagin 3 and Nach Baliye, Anita Hassandani to turn HOST with ‘THIS’ show?; Paritosh Tripathi and Dheeraj Juneja to join Anita Hassanandani’s next?).



Lagao Boli is an online reverse bidding platform that runs auctions. The audience will be required to bid the lowest and the most unique amount to win big prizes.



Now, the latest update is that actor Sonu Pathak of Pyaar Ke Papad fame will also be seen in the project.



According to our sources, Sonu will be seen in different characters in the show. He will be seen mimicking several actors from the industry.



The actor had turned into a woman for a track in Pyar Ke Papad. He also put on a female voice to suit the character.



We couldn’t connect with Sonu for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.