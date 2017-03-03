Queens Hai Hum to not go off air; moves to an early slot

TV fans were recently subjected to a news that Queens Hai Hum will go off air.

The &TV show that launched sometime in November was said to get wrapped up early owing to low ratings.

But Tellychakkar.com has exclusive information that the daily will continue its run but in a different time slot.

A source close to the show shared with us, "The news of the serial going off air was false. In real it will move to a new time slot of 6:30 pm."

As already reported by us, Gangaa and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi will air 45mins each to cover up Queens Hai Hum's vacant slot. Agni Phere once ready to launch will take its position.

A channel representative confirmed the news with us.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.