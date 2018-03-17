Quiz show hosted by Rohit Roy records 150000 downloads within 48 hours

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra live trivia game show IQ Live hosted by actor Rohit Roy has registered 150,000 downloads on Google Playstore and iTunes within 48 hours of its launch.

On 12 March, the day of its launch, the game show topped both the charts as 35000 users played the game. Rupees one lakh is distributed among all the winners, who have the correct answers for all the 12 questions.

The game show is monetised through live video adverts of 30 seconds during the show thus becoming the advertising destination.

Rohit Roy said, “I am quite excited by the overwhelming response that the show has gotten me. More than the compliments for my turn as a quizmaster, I am glad that people have enjoyed the format and content of the show. I am quite happy as numbers of people are playing and have won the cash prize. It always feels good to be rewarded for your efforts.”

Viaan Industries chairman Raj Kundra said, “This will be the future of Live television where advertisers will be able to see the actual number of viewers watching their ads and promote products within the game show before every question to millions of dedicated viewers.”

IQ Live is a trivia game which is not much different from TV game shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati. The only exception is that this game show is live and doesn’t feature any studio audience. Twice a day at 1.30 pm and 9 pm, host of the game show introduces audience to the series of 12 multiple choice general knowledge question. It is a free to play game show and the person accurately answering all the 12 questions wins the share of daily cash prize pool which will go into lakhs.

The company funds the daily prize pool by partnering with advertisers and marketing.

The show is hosted by actor Rohit Roy and RJ Malishka twice a day.

Viaan Industries has also launched its own direct online ad booking system iqlive.com where advertisers can pay and reserve 30 second spot video ads on first come first serve basis.