Quran read on Nach Baliye 9 sets to ward off ill omen

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance reality shows. Produced by Salman Khan, season 9 features some of the most popular TV celebs and it is doing well on the TRP charts.



The show has been constantly making headlines for the performance of the contestants. However, the show has also made headlines for some other reasons. Well, some of the contestants are facing a tough time due to injuries and health issues. First, Shantanu Maheshwari’s girlfriend Nityaami Shirke met with a serious injury during their dance practice session, and then Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy was detected with Hepatitis A.



Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, the makers brought in Madrasa students, to read out Quran on sets to ward off ill omen. They conducted this to ensure that going forward, the dance journey for the contestants turns out to be a smooth sailing one, devoid of any injuries whatsoever.