R. Madhavan calls Breathe the best piece of work in his entire life

Movie star R. Madhavan is all set to make his digital debut with Amazon prime’s Original "Breathe." The trailer of the series released today and it left everyone amazed. The fast-paced psychological thriller stars Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles.

During the launch of the event, Madhavan was interacting with the media and spoke about his project. Madhavan revealed that initially, he had his plates filled with movie projects. He said,” Initially I was reluctant to do the series. Since I knew Vikram (producer of Breathe), I’ve worked with him I thought of talking to him. I heard him over the phone and I was blown.” The 47-years-old star shared that his shooting dates for Breathe were colliding with his Tamil film; however, he was bowled over by the script and couldn’t say no. “In all humility and honesty, this is the best piece of work that I’ve done in my life.”

The original is directed by Mayank Sharma and will be released in 200 countries and territories in three different languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Talking about the series he said, “It is a unique story and is completely real. In fact, I feel the 7th and 8th episode is the best season finale for any web-series I know. It took them 8 months for post-production, that’s the kind of effort and work gone into it.”

In the narrative, Madhavan plays Danny Mascarenhas who could go to any extent to save his dying son played by Atharva Vishwakarma. On Atharva, Madhavan commented, “I’ve worked with many stars but Atharva has been the most spectacular co-star, in terms of the art. He is frighteningly talented.”

In the past, big movie stars like Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have experienced with long storytelling formats like 24 and Yuddh respectively. Talking about the competition, the actor lovingly called Maddy, said, “I don’t think so I’m that deserving to compete with such big stars.”

During the interaction the actor on a modest note confessed, “Sometimes I feel why I left engineering and chose acting. Even today I’m scared while acting.”