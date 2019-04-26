A R Rahman makes a grand comeback on The Voice!

MUMBAI: The music maestro A R Rahman plays an integral part of StarPlus’ The Voice as a Superguru. With the finale inching closer, the Superguru made a grand comeback on the show to take his place and select the finalists. The coaches Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor and Armaan Malik expressed their joy of seeing the Superguru back on the show and revealed that they missed his aura on the show. The music icon too was delighted to be back on the show to grace his iconic gold chair.

According to a source close to the show, “The coaches and the contestants were thrilled to have A R Rahman sir back on the show. They gushed about how much they missed him and the contestants even gave a special tribute performance for him and performed on his chartbuster songs. A R Rahman sir was overwhelmed by the love showered upon him. He even took the stage to perform on his iconic songs ‘Humma Humma’, ‘Urvashi’ and ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ which uplifted the mood and energy of the show. The coaches, contestants and audience were left spell-bound and awestruck with the mesmerising performances of the India’s most loved musician.”

The viewers of StarPlus’ The Voice are going to be enthralled with the presence of the Superguru on the show and the excitement of the semi-finals.