Raashul Tandon enters 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed'

Mumbai: Actor Raashul Tandon, known for featuring in movies like Pink and Heropanti, will play a struggling lawyer in the show, Saam Daam Dand Bhed.

Raashul said, "The main reason why I chose this show was because of my mom. She is a TV buff and a loyal viewer of the show as well. To get into the skin of the character, I took help from my brother who is an advocate.”

"I am super excited to work with the Saam Daam Dand Bhed team as it's my first time with this production house (Shakuntalam Telefilms). The actors are so talented and caring, especially Bhanu Uday and Aishwarya Khare who made me feel comfortable on the first day itself," added the actor, who had also worked in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Baal Veer.

Saam Daam Dand Bhed airs on Star Bharat.

