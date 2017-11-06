Zee TV’s Dil Dhoondta Hai will soon present an interesting ‘rangoli’ track which will see love blooming between Raavi (Shivya Pathania) and Vishi (Stavan Shinde).

The viewers are aware that Anjali is not very happy with Raavi’s childish behaviour.

It is already known to us that Raavi is trying her best to fit in her new family and as a part of the efforts, she plans to make rangoli with Dadi Saas.

While the first rangoli which she makes with flowers is down voted as those are to be used in the house pooja, Raavi makes the second one with beautiful colours. At this moment, some rangoli colour will blow into her eyes and on seeing this; Vishi will come close to her to check if she is alright.

A source informs, “As Raavi and Vishi come close, the two will share a romantic moment much to the visual delight of the audience."

